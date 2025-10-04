Europe’s thrilling victory over the USA in the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage expanded the membership of one very exclusive club: The ‘Europeans Who Have Won A Ryder Cup On American Soil’ Club.

To date, a grand total of 47 different players – representing 14 countries – have played their part in a victory for the ‘Blue & Gold’ in the United States.

But can you name them all?

We’ll soon find out. You’ve got 10 minutes to name as many as you can. To help jog your memory, we’ve listed their home country.

We reckon 30 is about level-par. If you can beat that, we’ll be very, very impressed.

Have a go in your own time and make sure to share a screenshot of your result with us on social media. We’re on X at @bunkeredonline.

Ready? Let’s go…