A total of 22 different men, whose surname begins with the letter 'S', have won one of golf's four major championships.
Your challenge? Name them all.
Some are obvious; others, not so much.
Can you name every one? You've got just ten minutes. Good luck (and make sure you take a screenshot of your final score and share it with us on social media!)
Let's go...
