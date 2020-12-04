search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsQUIZ - Name every men's major champ whose surname begins with 'S'?

The Stretch

QUIZ - Name every men's major champ whose surname begins with 'S'?

By bunkered.co.uk01 December, 2020
Quiz Fun stuff Major Championships The Open The Masters US Open US PGA
Untitled

A total of 22 different men, whose surname begins with the letter 'S', have won one of golf's four major championships. 

Your challenge? Name them all. 

Some are obvious; others, not so much. 

Can you name every one? You've got just ten minutes. Good luck (and make sure you take a screenshot of your final score and share it with us on social media!)

Let's go...

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre get timely boost ahead of Masters bid
"I over-coached him" admits Tiger Woods' former coach
Keith Pelley outlines plans for "ridiculously important" Scottish Open
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
This HUGE name is in danger of missing The Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hold your finish like a tour pro
Callaway
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow