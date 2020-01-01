QUIZ - Name every men's major champion of the past decade

It's the end of another decade... which means it's time to test how well you remember the last ten years in golf

This quiz is so straightforward. We want you to name every men's major champion between 2010 and 2019.

Be warned: there are some in there that we reckon you'll have completely forgotten about.

You've got 10 minutes to correctly identify as many as you can and, when you're done, be sure to tell us your score in the Comments section below. If you fancy, share this with your friends on social media, too, to see how they fare.

Okay... ready? Let's go!