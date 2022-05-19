search
QUIZ - Name every non-American to have won the US PGA

QUIZ - Name every non-American to have won the US PGA

By bunkered.co.uk14 May, 2022
It should come as no surprise that American golfers have dominated the US PGA Championship down the years.

In fact, up to and including the most recent staging of the event in 2021, Uncle Sam's boys had won 85 of the 103 editions of the major.

Your task in this quiz is to name the 11 different golfers, not from the USA, to have won the US PGA since World War 2. 

You've got ten minutes to guess them all. Good luck! 

Don't forget to share your score with us by tweeting @BunkeredOnline.

