QUIZ - Name every non-American to have won the US PGA

It should come as no surprise that American golfers have dominated the US PGA Championship down the years.
In fact, up to and including the most recent staging of the event in 2021, Uncle Sam's boys had won 85 of the 103 editions of the major.
Your task in this quiz is to name the 11 different golfers, not from the USA, to have won the US PGA since World War 2.
You've got ten minutes to guess them all. Good luck!
Don't forget to share your score with us by tweeting @BunkeredOnline.
Latest Headlines
- Robert MacIntyre talks up US PGA prospects
- Rickie Fowler undecided over “interesting” LIV Golf offer
- Justin Thomas calls out crazy beer prices at US PGA
- Robert MacIntyre: Why I’ll never ask to play with Tiger Woods
- Bryson DeChambeau en route to Tulsa, hopes to play in US PGA
- Jack Nicklaus "turned down $100m+" to front LIV Golf
- Big name duo OUT of US PGA Championship
- "Cancel culture”: Tour stars react to Phil Mickelson’s PGA withdrawal