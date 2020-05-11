QUIZ - Name every non-American to have won the US PGA

It should come as no surprise that American golfers have dominated the US PGA Championship down the years.

In fact, up to and including the most recent staging of the event in 2019, Uncle Sam's boys had won 58 of the 83 editions of the major.

Your task in this quiz is to name the 11 different golfers, not from the USA, to have won the US PGA since World War 2.

You've got ten minutes to guess them all. Good luck!

Don't forget to share your score with us either in the Comments section below or by tweeting us @BunkeredOnline.