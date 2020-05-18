QUIZ - Name every Ryder Cup player from Continental Europe

A new era for the Ryder Cup began in 1979 when golfers from Continental Europe were invited to play in the match for the first time.

It proved to be a shrewd move.

The European team has won 11 of the 20 matches staged since then, with another finished in a tie.

In that time, a total of 34 players from the continent have joined their peers from Great Britain & Ireland in taking part in the match - but how many of them can you remember?

That's the challenge of this quiz. How many of those golfers can you name? To help you, we've provided you with the years in which they played and the country they're from.

You've got 10 minutes to guess them all. Good luck!

