search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsQUIZ - Name every Scottish golfer to have won on the European Tour

The Stretch

QUIZ - Name every Scottish golfer to have won on the European Tour

By bunkered.co.uk04 April, 2020
Golf In Scotland European Tour Fun stuff Quizzes
Scottish Golf Flag

Scotland's professional golfers probably don't get the credit they're due.

For example, did you know that they've racked up 136 wins on the European Tour since the circuit was founded in 1972. That's an average of almost three per year.

Not bad going for the 20th most populous country in Europe. 

Those wins have been shared between 24 different players. Your challenge? Simple: name all the players. You've got 10 minutes - how many can you get? To help, we've given you the number of wins each player managed.

• The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz

• The very best of golf on Netflix

• 10 great golf books for self-isolating with

When you're done, share your score in our COMMENTS section below and challenge your friends on social media to take the quiz for themselves.

Ready? Let's go!

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Thieves steal golf club's entire trophy collection
What new hobby has Tiger taken up during lockdown?
Scottish Golf CANCELS all 2020 events
CORONAVIRUS Nominate golf's 'Lockdown Heroes'
Is this the answer to attending golf events after lockdown?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow