QUIZ - Name every Scottish golfer to have won on the European Tour

Scotland's professional golfers probably don't get the credit they're due.
For example, did you know that they've racked up 136 wins on the European Tour since the circuit was founded in 1972. That's an average of almost three per year.
Not bad going for the 20th most populous country in Europe.
Those wins have been shared between 24 different players. Your challenge? Simple: name all the players. You've got 10 minutes - how many can you get? To help, we've given you the number of wins each player managed.
When you're done, share your score in our COMMENTS section below and challenge your friends on social media to take the quiz for themselves.
Ready? Let's go!
