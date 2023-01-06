QUIZ: Name every winner on the DP World Tour in 2022

Drama, excitement, tension, controversy - the 2022 DP World Tour season had it all.
The former European Tour celebrated its 50th anniversary this year and, despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, managed to stage 43 events around the world.
Your challenge? Name every player who won a tournament.
You've got 10mins to correctly identify as many as you can and be warned: some appear more than once.
To help jog your memory, we've provided a list of all of the counting events on the schedule.
Good luck
