QUIZ: Name the players to have finished second to Tiger Woods in a major

By bunkered.co.uk02 May, 2022
Everybody who knows golf knows that Tiger Woods has won 15 major championships.

But what about the guys who ran him closest? Do you recall them? Or is it really the case that nobody remembers the people who come in second?

That’s what this quiz is designed to find out.

You’ve got 10mins to name as many of the players who finished either solo second or tied second to Woods in his major victories as you can.

• Can you name every male golf world No.1?

• Can you name every non-American Masters champ?

It’s not as easy as you might think so we’re setting level-par for this quiz at 8/19.

Can you beat that? Only one way to find out. When you’re ready, hit the START button below – and don’t forget to share a screenshot of your score with us on Twitter @BunkeredOnline

