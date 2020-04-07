search
HomeGolf NewsR&A announces postponement of upcoming events

Golf News

R&A announces postponement of upcoming events

By Michael McEwan01 April, 2020
The R&A Curtis Cup Amateur Championship Women's Amateur Championship Amateur Golf coronavirus Postponement
Coronavirus continues to swing like a wrecking ball through the summer golf schedule, with news that the R&A has been forced to postpone three high-profile amateur events.

The Curtis Cup, scheduled to take place at Conwy Golf Club in Wales from June 12-14, has been pushed back to 2021 in agreement with the USGA. The revised dates for the GB&I-USA women's amateur team event will be confirmed in due course.

Meanwhile, the Amateur Championship at Royal Birkdale and West Lancashire, due to take place from June 15-20, and the Women’s Amateur Championship, which had set for Kilmarnock (Barassie) from June 23-27, have been rescheduled for the week beginning August 24, 2020. 

These plans are, however, dependent on the situation with the pandemic. 

Duncan Weir, the Executive Director of Golf Development and Amateur Championships at The R&A, said" “We have a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of the players and everyone involved in our events so it is the right course of action to take. 

"We are grateful to all of the venues for their continuing support in these challenging circumstances and will update everyone involved with our plans.

"We continue to review our 2020 professional championships and the remainder of our domestic amateur season. Further information will be issued in due course."

As yet, there is no official word on what the R&A plans to do regarding this summer's Open Championship at Royal St George's. 

