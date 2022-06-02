search
R&A announces return of Open ballot for 2023

Golf News

R&A announces return of Open ballot for 2023

By Jamie Hall31 May, 2022
The R&A has revealed the ballot for Open tickets will make a return in 2023.

Briefs for next year’s 151st championship at Hoylake will again be dished out in the ballot with the governing body aiming to give as many people as possible the opportunity to attend.

It marks the second time the system has been used by the R&A, with more than 1.3 million fans applying to attend this year’s historic tournament at St Andrews. A record 290,000 spectators will attend the landmark event.

The ballot for next year’s tournament will open on June 21 and runs until July 20, with results being announced by the end of September.

It is only open to members of the One Club, the Open’s free-to-join membership programme.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “We introduced a ticket ballot for the first time in the history of the Open for St Andrews to give as many people as possible the chance to attend the championship and it proved to be very successful.

“We know the demand is growing and that the ballot is the fairest and most equitable way to give fans around the world the chance to secure tickets.

“We greatly appreciate the enthusiasm that fans have for the Open and look forward to welcoming as many of them as we can to Royal Liverpool next year.”

Ticket prices for the 2023 Open start at £95 for adults on championship days and £25 on practice days.

Free tickets will be available for children through the Kids Go Free scheme, while half-price tickets are on offer for those aged between 16 and 24.

