R&A announces return of Open to Royal Portrush

Golf News

R&A announces return of Open to Royal Portrush

By Michael McEwan08 September, 2021
Royal Portrush The Open Major Championships Shane Lowry Claret Jug Tour News
Claret Jug At Royal Portrush

As widely expected, The Open is set for a quick return to Royal Portrush.

Organiser the R&A have today announced that the championship will be played over the Dunluce Links in Northern Ireland in 2025.

That follows a hugely successful return to the Emerald Isle in 2019 when Shane Lowry won the Claret Jug  - his maiden major - to the delight of a home crowd.

• Matthew rules out third stint as Solheim captain

• Koepka faces Ryder Cup fitness race

The only previous occasion The Open had been played there was in 1951, when England's Max Faulkner etched his name onto the most famous silverware in golf. 

The 2019 championship attracted a bumper crowd of 237,750, setting a new attendance record for a championship held outside St Andrews.

Martin Slumbers said, “We could not be more thrilled to be bringing The Open back to Royal Portrush in 2025. There will be huge excitement among golf fans around the world to see the best men’s players facing the challenge of this magnificent links once again.

“The Open in 2019 was a massive success and showed just how much collective enthusiasm, passion and commitment there is to make Royal Portrush one of the leading venues for the Championship and to
build a distinctive golf tourism brand for Northern Ireland.

• Bjorn blasts officials over Solheim controversy

• New Netflix show to go behind scenes of PGA Tour

"We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the Northern Ireland Executive, our partner agencies and, of course, from the Club and its members. We look forward to working with them to deliver another fantastic celebration of golf in four years’ time."

The Old Course in St Andrews will stage the 150th Open next year, followed by Royal Liverpool in 2023 and Royal Troon in 2024.

