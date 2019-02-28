search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsR&A chief provides Turnberry Open update

Golf News

R&A chief provides Turnberry Open update

By bunkered.co.uk27 February, 2019
Trump Turnberry turnberry The Open R&A Martin Slumbers donald trump Major Championships
Turnberry Ninth Hole

No sooner had Royal Liverpool been confirmed as the host venue of the 2022 Open Championship than a familiar question resurfaced – when will the event be going back to Turnberry?

The championship was last staged at the Ayrshire resort in 2009, when Stewart Cink denied Tom Watson what would surely have been one of the most remarkable victories in the long and storied history of the Claret Jug.

That was the fourth time The Open had been contested over the famous Ailsa links.

However, since then, the venue has been purchased by US president Donald Trump and controversy surrounding his premiership has led to repeated suggestions that it will be dropped from the Open rota whilst he remains its owner.

• Jordan Spieth slips to lowest ranking since 2013

• Public inquiry begins into new Highlands course

The R&A has consistently maintained that this is not the case. However, with no date confirmed for its return, questions persist.  

Meeting some members of the media yesterday, the organisation’s chief executive Martin Slumbers, pictured below, answered them again.

Martin Slumbers

According to the Golf Channel, Slumbers said: "We have ten courses that we look to stage the Open Championship on, of which Turnberry is one of them.

• Casey laughs off caddie's hilarious blunder

• LPGA pro hits back at 'cheat' claims

“Turnberry will be in consideration for 2023, but it's not a rota. We look at all the issues in the round, but Turnberry remains as one of the ten courses where we could stage the Open Championship."

So there you have it. The Open will, most likely, return to Turnberry… but when? That’s anybody’s guess.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that up to 100 new jobs are to be created at the resort as part of massive growth plans.

A two-day recruitment drive will take place next week, with permanent, seasonal and casual roles all up for grabs.

Related Articles - Trump Turnberry

Related Articles - turnberry

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Martin Slumbers

Related Articles - donald trump

Related Articles - Major Championships

Golf News

WATCH – Man headbutted through window in golf club scrap
Scots pro calls time on tour career
Fears over future of Aberdeen’s public courses
Justin Thomas hits back at USGA over 'inaccurate' tweet
Players turn on governing bodies after latest rules controversy

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow