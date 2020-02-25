search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsR&A confirm 2023 Open Championship venue

Golf News

R&A confirm 2023 Open Championship venue

By bunkered.co.uk25 February, 2020
Open Championship Royal Troon R&A Golf News golf latest
Open Logo

The 152nd Open Championship will be held at Royal Troon, 100 years after the Ayrshire club first hosted golf's oldest major.

It will be the 10th time the Championship is hosted over the Ayrshire links and 100 years on from the first, when England’s Arthur Havers turned out as winner.

• Auchterlonies announce MASSIVE leap into 21st century

The last time Royal Troon welcomed the tournament was in 2016, when Henrik Stenson bettered Phil Mickelson in a tantalising battle on the final day.

• Golf hotel in Scotland set to open with EYE-WATERING prices

“We are very much looking forward to celebrating another milestone in the cherished history of The Open when we mark the 100th anniversary of the Championship first being played at Royal Troon,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

• Reed SNAPS at Wayne Riley after post round interview

Perhaps the most infamous Open at Troon was in 2004, when Todd Hamilton beat 500-1 odds – and Ernie Els in a play-off – to lift the Claret Jug.

• Reputable English club suffers SHOCKING vandalism

The 152nd Open will be played from 16-23 July 2023.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Open Championship

Related Articles - Royal Troon

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - golf latest

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy
play button
£4000 Honma Driver- Is it worth it?
Honma
play button
Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith
Jordan Smith
play button
FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Have Liverpool FC just ripped off the European Tour?
European Tour U-turn on Molinari and Gagli withdrawal
EastEnders star suffers gruesome golf injury
Italian duo hit out after "coronavirus" withdrawal
One of world's most secretive golf clubs goes to auction

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow