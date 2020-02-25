R&A confirm 2023 Open Championship venue

The 152nd Open Championship will be held at Royal Troon, 100 years after the Ayrshire club first hosted golf's oldest major.

It will be the 10th time the Championship is hosted over the Ayrshire links and 100 years on from the first, when England’s Arthur Havers turned out as winner.

• Auchterlonies announce MASSIVE leap into 21st century

The last time Royal Troon welcomed the tournament was in 2016, when Henrik Stenson bettered Phil Mickelson in a tantalising battle on the final day.

• Golf hotel in Scotland set to open with EYE-WATERING prices

“We are very much looking forward to celebrating another milestone in the cherished history of The Open when we mark the 100th anniversary of the Championship first being played at Royal Troon,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.



• Reed SNAPS at Wayne Riley after post round interview

Perhaps the most infamous Open at Troon was in 2004, when Todd Hamilton beat 500-1 odds – and Ernie Els in a play-off – to lift the Claret Jug.

• Reputable English club suffers SHOCKING vandalism

The 152nd Open will be played from 16-23 July 2023.

