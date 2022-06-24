R&A confirms LIV players allowed at the Open

LIV Golf players will be allowed to play this year’s Open Championship.

Event organiser the R&A has confirmed those taking part in the Saudi-backed rebel tour will not be banned from the 150th edition of the major this summer.

A number of LIV stars are due to play at St Andrews, including former Open champions Louis Oosthuizen and Phil Mickelson. Others have qualified through other criteria.

• Collin Morikawa addresses LIV rumours



• Brooks Koepka drops huge LIV hint



The PGA Tour has already moved to suspend anyone playing in the eight-event series. However, so far the major championships have permitted the rebels to play.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers declared the organisation’s stance in a statement issued on Wedesday morning, bringing it in line with the USGA’s position for last week’s US Open.

“The Open is golf’s original Championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal,” he said.

“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St Andrews.

• New photos show changes at Augusta



• Billy Foster reacts to US Open win



"We are focused on staging a world class Championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf.

“We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now.”