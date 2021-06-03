R&A opens ticket ballot for 150th Open at St Andrews

The R&A has started the countdown to the 150th Open Championship with the introduction of a ticket ballot that is designed to ensure the “most equitable ticket sales process”.



The 150th edition of golf’s oldest professional championship is scheduled to take place at St Andrews from July 14-17, 2022. With demand to attend this historic occasion expected to be high, the R&A has decided that a ballot is the fairest way to distribute the tickets to golf fans from around the globe.

“This is a momentous occasion for golf as well as the Open and one which sports fans everywhere are looking forward to enormously,” explained Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A.



“The 150th Open will give fans the opportunity to be part of a unique and unparalleled celebration at the birthplace of the game in St Andrews.

“We expect exceptional demand to be part of these celebrations and the ballot will give as many fans as possible the chance to secure a ticket and be part of history being made at one of the world’s most revered and renowned sporting events.”

The ticket ballot will run July 1, 2021, to October 4, 2021, giving as many fans as possible the opportunity to register for tickets. A balance of allocations will ensure every generation of fan, from all over the world, as well as throughout the UK and the local area, will be able to attend the celebrations in St Andrews.



The R&A has also launched new commemorative branding for the 150th Open that will be displayed across a variety of content and marketing materials over the next 14 months. The focus of the campaign will be “the remarkable journey of the championship and its enduring impact on players, fans and the sport of golf itself.”

Tickets for the 150th Open will be £95 for an adult on championship days and will range from £20 to £50 on practice days. Children under the age of 16 will be admitted free of charge, with 16 to 24-year-olds benefitting from half-price youth tickets. Weekly passes are being discontinued.

To find out more, log-on to TheOpen.com