R&A 'powerless' to stop Scots travelling to England for golf

The R&A has admitted that it is powerless to prevent people travelling from Scotland to England to play golf when courses re-open there later this week.

Following a televised address to the nation by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night, where he announced a ‘conditional’ lifting of some coronavirus lockdown restrictions, courses south of the border will open on Wednesday for the first time since March 23.

However, the scene is much different in Scotland where, following an update made on Thursday by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, golf courses will remain closed until further notice.

That has created an intriguing situation whereby courses that are separated by a matter of miles will have to adhere to two different sets of rules.

That, in turn, has raised the possibility of golfers from Scotland driving to courses in England to get their golf fix.

Appearing on BBC News earlier, the R&A’s director of governance, David Rickman, admitted that the organisation is unable to do anything to prevent that.

“I think golfers have been very respectful and completely understood the circumstances in which we are currently living,” said Rickman. “Above all, we all need to act reasonably responsibly with a great emphasis on safety, so if one or two people choose to cross the border to play golf then so be it.”

It was also clarified today that, from Wednesday, people in England will be allowed to play with a maximum of one other person from a different household, so long as social distancing measures are observed.