R&A provide update on Distance Insights Project

The R&A and the USGA have revealed that they are planning for the release of their equipment research topics in March 2021.



The governing bodies announced in March that the release of research topics related to the next phase of the Distance Insights Project would be delayed to allow the wider golf industry to focus on its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

• Collin Morikawa wins US PGA to clinch first major



• Caddie calls for Tiger Woods to play more

Given continued health concerns and the impact on golf worldwide, The R&A and the USGA are now targeting March 2021 for the release of equipment research topics.

“We will continue to monitor the recovery of the golf industry and may update this target date accordingly,” said an R&A spokesperson.

“In accordance with the Equipment Rulemaking Procedures, the time for golf equipment manufacturers and other interested parties to participate in this research will also be amended to account for the delay.”

• Pro DQ'd for signing incorrect score at US PGA



• R&A & USGA set to clash with equipment brands



In the interim, The R&A and the USGA will continue to monitor the effects of distance on the game.

Beyond equipment rulemaking procedures, the review of golf course design, set-up, and maintenance, as well as the availability and choice of appropriate teeing grounds, will continue, in support of golf’s long-term health.