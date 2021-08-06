search
R&A provides spectators update for AIG Women's Open

Golf News

R&A provides spectators update for AIG Women's Open

By bunkered.co.uk06 August, 2021
AIG Women's Open R&A Carnoustie spectators women's golf Major Championships
Womens Open Trophy

The R&A has confirmed that up to 8,000 fans per day can attend this month’s AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.

The final women’s major of the season, taking place from August 19-22, has been given the go-ahead for spectators following support from the Scottish Government as part of its Events Gateway Process. 

Last year’s championship, won in fairytale fashion by Sophia Popov at Royal Troon, went ahead behind closed doors.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A said, “We and our partners at AIG were incredibly proud of what we achieved for women’s golf at the AIG Women’s Open last year, and we will always remember Sophia Popov’s outstanding victory, but in 2021 fans are what will elevate the AIG Women’s Open from memorable to truly special.

“Fans are so important to major sporting championships; they create atmosphere, they celebrate greatness and commiserate heartbreak, they bring passion and excitement. We are truly delighted to welcome spectators back to the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.”

The R&A, working closely with the Scottish and UK governments, its health and safety advisers and local health authorities, has implemented health protocols to ensure the safety of the players, officials, fans and local Angus community.

These include:

• Everyone attending the Championship is strongly encouraged to be double vaccinated.

• Everyone attending the Championship is strongly encouraged to undertake twice weekly lateral flow tests.

• Players and Championship staff will stay in an inner bubble with their movements restricted to the course and accommodation

• PCR testing measures will be implemented for those personnel in the inner bubble.

Enhanced hygiene and cleaning measures will also be implemented across the championship.


Slumbers added: “A successful and a safe championship has been The R&A and AIG’s top priority thought the planning process for the AIG Women’s Open. We have a duty of care, as best we can, to mitigate the risk Covid-19 to those attending the Championship and importantly not to impose any greater risk to our hosts in the local Angus area.

“Our protocols follow the best practice guidance for staging a major event during the pandemic and have been formed with the support of and in close consultation with the Scottish government and The R&A’s medical and health & safety advisors.”

Fans wishing to attend should book their tickets in advance at aigwomensopen.com.

Adult tickets start from £25 with children aged 16 years or under before the Championship admitted free of charge. Spectators aged 24 years or under will be entitled to purchase youth (16 to 24 years) tickets starting from £12.50. A £5 Mastercard discount is available per transaction.

R&A provides spectators update for AIG Women's Open

