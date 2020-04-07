R&A responds to Open cancellation reports

The R&A has responded to reports that this year's Open Championship is on the brink of being cancelled.

A report in Golf Digest had suggested that this year's championship could be called off as early as today as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued short ago, chief executive Martin Slumbers appeared to neither confirm nor deny that the event might not go ahead at Royal St George's from July 14-17 as scheduled.

• Harrington calls for Ryder Cup to go ahead

• Scots pro wins on American satellite tour

"We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement," said Slumbers. "Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve.

"We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can.

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!



"We will give a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so and thank everyone for their support and understanding in this challenging situation.”

• BLOG - "A perspective on golf in times of pause"

• Can UK greenkeepers still go to work?

A Golf Digest story published overnight quoted an unnamed source as saying that this year's event, due to take place at Royal St George's from July 16-19, would not take place as a result of the pandemic.

Instead, it said the championship would next be staged in 2021.

The report further claimed that Royal St George's would not be the venue next year and that the R&A would, instead, stick to its currently scheduled rota of courses.