search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsR&A responds to Open cancellation reports

Golf News

R&A responds to Open cancellation reports

By Michael McEwan02 April, 2020
The Open Championship The Open Major Championships coronavirus Postponement Royal St George's Martin Slumbers The R&A
Claret Jug

The R&A has responded to reports that this year's Open Championship is on the brink of being cancelled.

A report in Golf Digest had suggested that this year's championship could be called off as early as today as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

In a statement issued short ago, chief executive Martin Slumbers appeared to neither confirm nor deny that the event might not go ahead at Royal St George's from July 14-17 as scheduled. 

• Harrington calls for Ryder Cup to go ahead

• Scots pro wins on American satellite tour

"We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement," said Slumbers. "Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve. 

"We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can. 

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

"We will give a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so and thank everyone for their support and understanding in this challenging situation.”

• BLOG - "A perspective on golf in times of pause"

• Can UK greenkeepers still go to work? 

Golf Digest story published overnight quoted an unnamed source as saying that this year's event, due to take place at Royal St George's from July 16-19, would not take place as a result of the pandemic. 

Instead, it said the championship would next be staged in 2021.

The report further claimed that Royal St George's would not be the venue next year and that the R&A would, instead, stick to its currently scheduled rota of courses. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Open Championship

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Postponement

Related Articles - Royal St George's

Related Articles - Martin Slumbers

Related Articles - The R&A

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Thieves steal golf club's entire trophy collection
What new hobby has Tiger taken up during lockdown?
Scottish Golf CANCELS all 2020 events
CORONAVIRUS Nominate golf's 'Lockdown Heroes'
Is this the answer to attending golf events after lockdown?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow