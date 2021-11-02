R&A submit new planning application for Lethamhill

The R&A's impressive Lethamhill project continues to evolve, with the governing body having submitted a revised planning application to Glasgow City Council which proposes 'enhancements' to the design and construction to the facility in the north of Glasgow.

The project aims to redevelop the existing public course at Lethamhill – one of six municipal courses in the city boundaries – with the original proposals outlining plans for “a family-focussed venue” made up of a nine-hole course, a Par-3 course, putting greens, short game area, adventure golf and a 25-bay floodlit driving range.

A release from the R&A said: "the updated proposals have been informed by the results of additional market research conducted with local audiences and continuing discussions with facility architects, contractors and leading sustainability experts since the initial planning application was submitted and approved by the local authority earlier this year.

"They include a newly-designed 52-bay floodlit double-decker driving range that makes use of the latest technology, as well as a nine-hole course, short game area and adventure golf. These enhancements will allow visitors to enjoy a wide range of fun and exciting formats of the sport and outdoor activities at the family-focused venue. Additional features such as padel tennis courts, nature trails and public space for pop-up events and other activities are also being planned.

"A modified design of the hub building will create more indoor and outdoor space for visitors to access and enjoy as well as being more efficient in the use of energy. The hub will also be capable of hosting community and cultural events. Amenities including a café, retail space, nursery and golf equipment-fitting are also included in the proposals.

Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, said it was important that the organisation listened to the feedback provided from the initial plans so that they could be refined to "make the venue even more appealing".



“We believe that the updated proposals meet the needs of our intended target audience and will generate real interest and anticipation among people living locally in the north-east of Glasgow," he said. "We look forward to continuing the development of the facility with our partners over the coming months and to bringing these exciting plans to life.”

A new 'community orchard' is being planted to allow local residents and groups to grow and harvest a range of foods, including fruits and vegetables.

Councillor Maureen Burke, Chair of the Seven Lochs Partnership, said: “This new venue will be a fantastic asset for the Seven Lochs Wetland Park. We are especially excited by the opportunity to work with The R&A to develop new interactive activities and a range of community events that will allow visitors, including families and school groups, to learn about both generating green energy and the fantastic wildlife around Hogganfield Park."

Redevelopment of the existing golf course at Lethamhill is already underway with the new facility expected to open in the spring of 2023.