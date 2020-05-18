search
R&A unveils multi-million pound coronavirus 'Support Fund'

Golf News

R&A unveils multi-million pound coronavirus 'Support Fund'

By Michael McEwan18 May, 2020
The R&A has today launched a £7MILLION funding package to help the sport recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund will be primarily aimed at national associations and other affiliated bodies in Great Britain and Ireland.

With the global pandemic leading to widespread temporary course closures and drastic reductions in domestic and international travel, many golf clubs and facilities are facing serious financial difficulties.

The fund is being provided to help The R&A’s affiliated national associations support those clubs and facilities. Some of the money may also be used for other activities key to the future health of the sport.

Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of The R&A, explained, “The pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on golf and many clubs are facing dire financial situations through no fault of their own.

“Golf is in our DNA and we want to see the sport continue to thrive from grassroots right through to the top level on the professional tours. We have a responsibility to do what we can to help in such a crisis.

“The R&A Covid-19 Support Fund will enable national associations and other key bodies to provide support to some of their members. We know that many challenges lie ahead but club golf is the bedrock of our sport and hopefully this fund will help to begin the process of recovery.”

The R&A is working with its national associations and other selected organisations on communications surrounding how clubs and facilities may access the support, with each body being responsible for controlling and allocating its share.

