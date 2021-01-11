R&A won't take Open to Turnberry for "foreseeable future"

The R&A has announced that it will not be staging any of its championships at Turnberry for the "foreseeable future" as the furore surrounding the Ayrshire resort's owner, US president Donald Trump, continues to escalate.



In a statement released this afternoon, Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the game's governing body, said: "We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future. We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances."

The news will come as a bitter blow to Trump, who last night saw an agreement to stage the 2022 US PGA Championship at his Bedminster golf course torn up by the PGA of America.

PGA of America president Jim Richerson said that pressing ahead with the plans would be "detrimental to the PGA of America brand" and would "put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain

the longevity of our mission".

These moves come less than a week after pro-Trump rioters attacked the US Capitol during proceedings to certify the result of November’s presidential election.

Five people were killed in the violent clashes that followed, with dozens arrested.

Trump has been widely condemned for his role in inciting the riots, with proceedings to remove him from office already underway.

The outgoing POTUS purchased Turnberry from Dubai-based group Leisurecorp in 2014 and pledged to invest "many millions of dollars" to bring it up to "the highest standards of luxury."

• Trump awards Medal of Freedom to golf trio



Both of its 18-hole courses have undergone significant upgrades since he took over, with the hotel also having had a complete makeover.



The Ayrshire resort has staged the Open Championship on four occasions, most recently in 2009 when Stewart Cink defeated 59-year-old Tom Watson in a playoff. It has also played host to previous editions of the AIG Women's Open and Senior British Open.

