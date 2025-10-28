Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The R&A have confirmed that changes will be made to the iconic Old Course setup at St Andrews ahead of The Open Championship in 2027.

The enhancements and restorations were announced in a statement on Tuesday, with the aim to ‘refine the strategic challenge for elite players in a small number of areas for future championships’.

The changes have also been put in place to improve the experience for amateur golfers, with ‘restoring traditional features’ to the course also listed in the plans.

Course changes will included work on the 16th hole, where an ‘historic playing route’ to the left of the Principal’s Nose and Deacon Sime bunkers will be restored.

Elsewhere, the 16th will also have two more bunkers added in the fairway in a bid to add risk to the left-hand-side of the par four.

• Sepp Straka given green light to make DP World Tour return

• Robert MacIntyre: ‘I thought I’d lost Europe the Ryder Cup’

The 16th is one of six holes that will also increase in length along with the fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th and 11th, while the 12th will be shortened, with the championship tee being moved slightly to help spectator movement at events.

On the second hole the two drivable bunkers down the right-hand-side will be moved further up and towards the left in a bid to bring them more into play, while bunkers will be brought in at elite driving length on the sixth and 10th.

Over on the 17th, the famous Road Hole bunker will be ‘sympathetically restored’ in a bid to reduce the impact of sand splash build-up.

Discussing the changes, R&A CEO Mark Darbon said: ” “Working with St Andrews Links Trust we have commissioned Mackenzie & Ebert to carry out a carefully planned programme of work to enhance and restore the challenge of the Old Course in a few key areas.

“Our approach is grounded in deep respect for the course’s unparalleled history.

• How Patrick Reed shot 59 after case of the shanks

• 6 big names not in the DP World Tour playoffs

“We believe this work is important in ensuring the Old Course continues to evolve and challenge the world’s best golfers in the years to come while enhancing the experience of local and visiting golfers.”

Neil Coulson, CEO of St Andrews Links Trust, added, “Every generation has played a part in shaping the Old Course, and this latest programme continues that long tradition.

“The work will restore features that have changed subtly over time and refine others to preserve the course’s unique character.

“Our guiding principle is simple: to protect what makes the Old Course so special while ensuring it continues to offer a fair, challenging and enjoyable experience for golfers of every level. The Old Course has never stood still. Its enduring greatness lies in its ability to adapt while retaining its soul.”

Work is scheduled to get underway on November 3, while upgrades to the Old Course irrigation system will take place the week beginning October 27.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.