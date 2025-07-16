Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The R&A are in preliminary talks with both Turnberry and Muirfield as they weigh up the venue for the 2028 Open Championship.

But various logistical issues are hindering the chances of the two prestigious Scottish courses staging the major after visits to Royal Birkdale and St Andrews in the next two years.

In his first media address as the new R&A chief executive, Mark Darbon addressed the concerns about the courses that have long been overlooked on the championship rota.

And the case of the Donald Trump-owned Turnberry, which last hosted the Open in 2009, is thwart with complications.

Darbon’s predecessor Martin Slumbers had suggested that while US president owned the Ailsa course, there were no plans to bring the major back there despite significant upgrades.

Yet the narrative has changed somewhat since Darbon has taken the reins.

Amidst rumours of UK government pressure to bow to Trump’s demands of an Open return to his crown jewel, Darbon insists the decision remains firmly with the governing body.

“We love the golf course but we’ve got some big logistical challenges there,” he said. “You see the scale of their setup here and we’ve got some work to do on the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure around Turnberry.

“We’ve explicitly not taken it out of our pool of venues but we’d need to address those logistical challenges should we return.”

Darbon was then asked directly if Trump’s ownership will impact his Turnberry decision.

“It’s a somewhat hypothetical question in that unless we address the logistical challenges, it’s difficult for us to go back,” he said.

“I met a couple of months ago with Eric Trump and some of the leadership from the Trump golf organisation and from Turnberry. We had a really good discussion.

“I think they understand clearly where we’re coming from. We talked through some of the challenges that we have so we’ve got a good dialogue with them.”

Muirfield, meanwhile, hasn’t staged an Open since Phil Mickelson’s won there back in 2013.

The East Lothian links was briefly struck from the rota in 2016 after failing to pass a vote to allow women members, and the R&A has not yet returned after that proposal was belatedly passed.

At the very least, it will now be 15 years until Muirfield gets a chance to host the Open once more.

“We love the golf course at Muirfield,” Darbon said. “We’re in a discussion with the venue right now. There’s some things that we need to evolve at Muirfield.

“The practice ground in particular is a challenge for us with a modern Open and there’s some work we need to do with the venue to facilitate some of the infrastructure that we require, some cabling to enable the scale of the production that we have these days.

“But it’s a good dialogue and we’d love to be back there in the future.”

Darbon confirmed a decision on the 2028 venue will be announced before the middle of next year.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.