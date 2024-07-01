Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
The R&A has appointed Mark Darbon as the governing body’s new chief executive.
Darbon has left his role as CEO of Northampton Saints – the Premiership Rugby club – to succeed Martin Slumbers after it was announced in January that he would step down.
A former senior member of the team leading the London Organising Committee for the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in 2012, Darbon will also become Secretary of the St Andrews club.
“I am thrilled and honoured to be taking up these positions with The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and to be moving into golf, a sport I have always loved,” he said.
Hear more from our newly appointed Chief Executive Mark Darbon as he speaks of his excitement ahead of taking up the role at The R&A ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SPYdDghsEF
— The R&A (@RandA) July 1, 2024
“The R&A is a globally renowned organisation and does so much to ensure that golf prospers from grassroots through to the professional game.
“I am looking forward to working with a hugely talented team of staff, the Club membership and such an impressive array of partner organisations to achieve even more success in the years to come.”
The 45-year-old moved into sport event organisation in 2009 before joining Northampton Saints as CEO in 2017.
He led the club to its first Premiership title since 2014 last month and helped it to achieve record revenues in consecutive seasons after the pandemic.
• 6 graphs that sum up LIV golfers’ rankings slide
• Incredible! Golfer makes back-to-back aces at US Senior Open
Niall Farquharson, Chairman of The R&A said: “We were greatly impressed with Mark’s knowledge and experience of the global sport industry and his ability to develop successful teams and deliver fantastic events.
“We believe he will be an excellent leader for The R&A and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and will play a key role in helping us to achieve our goal of ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for golf.”
Darbon will follow in the footsteps of Slumbers, 63, who spent nine years in the role.
Slumbers will oversee the The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews and the 43rd Curtis Cup at Sunningdale before relinquishing his role by the end of the year.
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses