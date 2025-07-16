Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

New R&A chief executive Mark Darbon has revealed that there will be two major changes made to The Open this week at Royal Portrush.

Speaking to reporters for the first time, Darbon first explained that players’ caddies will rake bunkers during the tournament.

Previously, a team from the British International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) assisted home greenkeepers on tournament week, but that is no longer the case.

“This week we’ve got the caddies raking the bunkers,” he said. “It’s a change for us but we think a good one.”

Darbon remained tight-lipped on the reasons behind the move but said the decision was based on “a number of factors.”

He said: “We just think it’s a good model for us here at Portrush.”

It’s the first time that the championship won’t feature specific bunker rakers, prompting slow play concerns ahead of the final men’s major of the year.

Meanwhile, Darbon also explained that third round tee times on Saturday will be moved forward due to a planned loyalist parade in Portrush.

The Guardian first reported the possible move last week, with the R&A insisting it was concerned about the logistical challenges associated with the events.

“I think we recognise that when we bring The Open Championship to town, we are a guest in the community in which we operate,” he said.

“On many occasions, there are concurrent events that take place around the action that we’re very focused on here within the walls of the venue.

“So recognising the events that are taking place on Saturday we’ve worked really collaboratively with the organisers and across multiple agency groups to ensure primarily that both events can run as seamlessly as possible.

“We’re making a slight tweak to tee times to try and finish — it’s not dramatic. It’ll be 15 minutes or so earlier.

“At the same time, this is an outdoor sport. The weather can play a big role. It’s very difficult to be precise on finishing times. But we’re looking at some marginal adjustments.”

