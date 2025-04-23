Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The R&A has handed Trump Turnberry’s chances of hosting The Open a huge boost.

Previously, chief executive Mark Darbon said a combination of logistical and commercial challenges have got in the way of a return.

It came after former boss Martin Slumbers said The Open would not be held at the Ayrshire resort until the focus was solely on the championship.

The R&A appears to have softened its stance on hosting the Claret Jug at the Ailsa Course, however, admitting it “would love” to go back for a first time since 2009.

And whilst the same challenges remain, Darbon told reporters at Royal Portrush yesterday that the governing body is exploring the possibility.

“At Turnberry, there are definitely some logistical and commercial challenges that we face around the road, rail and accommodation infrastructure,” he said.

“We’re doing some feasibility work around what it would look like to return to that venue and the investment that it would require.”

When Stewart Cink won golf’s oldest major at Turnberry 16 years ago, a relatively low number of golf fans were in attendance.

The R&A confirmed yesterday that the 153rd Open, set to take place on the Dunluce Links from July 17-20, will welcome a record attendance at Royal Portrush of 278,000 fans.

“The last time we were there [Turnberry], I think we had just over 120,000 people,” Darbon said.

“We’ve just announced that this summer we’re going to welcome nearly 280,000 people here [at Royal Portrush]. A modern Open Championship is a large-scale event.

“What we know for sure is the golf course is brilliant, so at some point we’d love to be back there.”

Meanwhile, the R&A is also ‘hopeful’ of taking The Open outside of the United Kingdom for the first time.

Talks over Portmarnock’s future in the Open rota are heating up, but Darbon insists there is still “a lot of ground to cover”.

He said: “We’re doing a lot of work around feasibility and clearly it is a wonderful golf course that we think is fit to stage this championship. There is a lot we need to do.

“We’re thankful for the support we are receiving from the Government and local authorities there.

“So, a lot of ground to cover, but we are hopeful for the opportunity in the future.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.