Radar lifts lid on Reed incident

Golf News

Radar lifts lid on Reed incident

By Ryan Crombie26 February, 2020
Golf News
Wayne Riley

Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley has said that there was nothing in the incident at WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

Featuring as a guest on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Riley spoke about the incident in which it was suggested Reed was not happy with the interviewers line of questioning.

“I asked the question whether he felt he had silenced some critics,” said Riley on the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

• Koepka 'not in golf to make friends'

“He answered the question beautifully and then he walked away and said ‘way to ask that question’. It was tongue in cheek and nothing at all. Patrick and I get on very, very well. He’s a nice guy as far as I’m concerned.

• Golf hotel in Scotland set to open with EYE-WATERING prices

“The things that have been said about that interview are not true and it was tongue in cheek.”

Reed had just claimed his eighth PGA Tour title, and first since August 2019, at the WGC-Mexico Championship when he gave the post round interview.

“I think his standard of golf is incredible,” said Riley of Reed’s game. “There’s a lot of things when you look at Patrick Reed and you go it’s not right because it’s all on TV, but as a competitor and a big hearted golfer he’s incredible.

• Auchterlonies announce MASSIVE leap into 21st century

“Everything aside, if you don’t respect this guy’s grit and guts, you’re an imbecile. To watch this guy play golf is incredible. He doesn’t have the prettiest golf game but he’s got a bigger heart than ten of them put together.”

The former Masters champ edged out Bryson DeChambeau by a single shot in Mexico and was thrilled to get a win under his belt in the lead up to the first major of the season.

• Reputable English club suffers SHOCKING vandalism

“Our goal coming into the year was to get a win before we got to Augusta, try to get that momentum going into our first major,” said Reed.

“It’s awesome to go out and get the win early, and now hopefully we can just continue to push through, keep grinding, and hopefully continue to put myself in these situations.”

You can listen to and download the full Sky Sports Golf podcast here.

