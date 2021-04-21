Raging golf fans react to PGA Tour bonus scheme

Over the last 24 hours, golf fans have overwhelmingly condemned the PGA Tour’s new lucrative bonus structure.

It was revealed yesterday that the PGA Tour has launched a bonus cash pool that will reward the game's top players for driving fan and sponsor engagement.

The scheme, called the Player Impact Program, will see $40million distributed amongst ten players each year in recognition of the "value they add to the overall product" and not just their on-course results.

The player who leads the standings at the end of the year will receive an eye-watering $8million bonus.



After the news broke, many golf fans took to social media to voice their opinions over the matter. While some poked fun at the revelation, others didn’t see the funny side, stating that the new scheme only sees “the rich get richer” and that the ringfenced cash could be “given to charities that need it”.

The news has provoked a response from many corners of the golf world, with an overwhelming number of opinions on the matter being negative. Of the top 25 responses to the original story on social media, 17 could be deemed negative, with only two replies maintaining a positive outlook on the scheme.

Read some of the opinions on the new Player Impact Program for yourself...

What about the Developmemt tours? Don’t ya think those trying to make it to the PGA Tour could actually make a living with some of this money in their purses? @acaseofthegolf1https://t.co/B3P8xKelAR — Alistair Docherty (@adocherty16) April 20, 2021

Quite simply the rich get richer. Is there any doubt to be eligible a player who is not brand name must dominate to get there? Even then there’s no guarantee he will generate the following to impact the established criteria. Not a good move & the avg tour pro will see it as that. — K.R. Lloyd Persaud (@Kayarel) April 20, 2021

You know what I used to love about professional golf on the PGA Tour?

The lowest scorecard signed made the most 💰 and got the 🏆.... #PlayerImpactProgram — Mike Dunphy (@jackdunphy) April 21, 2021

Yep $40 Million.... Yes thats correct $40 Million to be split up amongst Players the @PGATOUR deems to b bringing publicity to the Tour... WFM... How about those @KornFerryTour guys losing their arse because purses r too low compared to costs🤷🏻‍♂️🤯 Nah just feed the top again👊👎🙅🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2pndSxlfXt — Scott Hend (@hendygolf) April 20, 2021

As if the ‘top players’ need further opportunities to rake it in. These mercenaries on the @PGATOURComms are playing for over a Mil every week, 3mil for feature events. Appearance fees, sponsorship and more. When will sporting greed end. — Adam Fuller (@ar100011000) April 20, 2021

This is a cool idea to get players more interactive and engaging with fans and social media. However I don’t see it doing much as it just promotes the top players in the world, should focus on middle road players with great personalities and get them more engaged with the fans — rogan doyle (@doylesports12) April 20, 2021

Absolutely disgusting, that 40mil could improve “grass roots” golf🤬younger demographic needs to be encouraged as in all sports..... no wait let’s give it to the Pros!!

Some organisations are beyond belief, like to know the @PGATOUR cut if they are giving away that much🤔 — GG (@guff77) April 21, 2021

The final word goes to tour pro Max Homa.

Basically me to all the PGA Tour guys who will be upping their activity on this soul sucker of an app pic.twitter.com/RkoaHsgNKB — max homa (@maxhoma23) April 20, 2021