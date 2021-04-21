search
Golf News

Raging golf fans react to PGA Tour bonus scheme

By Ryan Crombie21 April, 2021
Golf fans Social media PGA Tour Player Impact Program Golfweek Tour News
Angry Golfers

Over the last 24 hours, golf fans have overwhelmingly condemned the PGA Tour’s new lucrative bonus structure.

It was revealed yesterday that the PGA Tour has launched a bonus cash pool that will reward the game's top players for driving fan and sponsor engagement.

The scheme, called the Player Impact Program, will see $40million distributed amongst ten players each year in recognition of the "value they add to the overall product" and not just their on-course results.

The player who leads the standings at the end of the year will receive an eye-watering $8million bonus. 

After the news broke, many golf fans took to social media to voice their opinions over the matter. While some poked fun at the revelation, others didn’t see the funny side, stating that the new scheme only sees “the rich get richer” and that the ringfenced cash could be “given to charities that need it”.

The news has provoked a response from many corners of the golf world, with an overwhelming number of opinions on the matter being negative. Of the top 25 responses to the original story on social media, 17 could be deemed negative, with only two replies maintaining a positive outlook on the scheme.

Read some of the opinions on the new Player Impact Program for yourself...

The final word goes to tour pro Max Homa.

