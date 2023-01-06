Random golfer receives Masters invite from Augusta National

We’re only two days into 2023 and, already, there’s a clear frontrunner for ‘Blunder of the Year’.

Augusta National Golf Club has been mailing the first batch of Masters invitations to eligible players over the festive season.

One of those expecting to receive this extra-special delivery was Scott Stallings. Having reached the 2022 Tour Championship, the American met the eligibility criteria for the first men’s major of the year.

However, whilst other players proudly posted about receiving their invites on social media, Stallings received nothing, despite checking his mailbox “five times a day”.

He was beginning to wonder if there was a problem... until a random DM sent to his Instagram account revealed details of a hilarious blunder.



Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday 🫠 pic.twitter.com/yMvUYm3ioK — Scott Stallings (@stallingsgolf) January 2, 2023

The message came from another person called Scott Stallings, who, just like his tour pro namesake, has a wife called Jennifer and lives in Georgia.

He wrote: “Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from GA. My wife’s name is Jennifer too! Her IG is [redacted]. We have a condo at [redacted] and I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Master’s Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m 100% sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! Nowhere near your level.”

He added: “It’s a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names and geographical location. I can be reached at [redacted] and I am more than happy to end this package to you.”

He supplied pictures of the package to back up his claim, adding: “I’m really not kidding.”

Three times a winner on the PGA Tour, this will be 37-year-old Stallings’ third Masters appearance and his first since 2014.