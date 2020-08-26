search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRangers chairman's complaints prompt golf course redesign

Golf News

Rangers chairman's complaints prompt golf course redesign

By bunkered.co.uk26 August, 2020
Golf Clubs Douglas Park Rangers FC football Amateur Golf grassroots golf Scottish news
Douglas Park

A Scottish golf club has agreed to redesign part of its course following complaints from Rangers FC chairman Douglas Park.

According to a report in The Sun, Park, the founder of Scotland's biggest independent auto group, is fed up of stray golf balls being hit into his garden from golfers playing the unnamed course that lies adjacent to the property.

It is claimed that 22 balls landed in the tycoon's garden in just one week in June following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Windows in the house have also been smashed by errants shots, whilst contractors working on it have been involved in several near-misses.

• US star haunted by Ryder Cup defeat

• Phil launches surprising new business venture

• End of an era looms for European Tour duo

Consequently, the bosses at the Lanarkshire club have decided to take urgent action to avoid being hit with a potentially damaging compensation bill.

It is understood that the seventh hole will be completely redesigned, with the ninth also set to be tweaked in order to maintain the current par of the course.

Listen up!

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT CHEATING IN GOLF...

A source told the paper: “Balls have been landing close to the house stopping Mr Park and family from being able to enjoy their garden.

“The club has previously introduced measures, including putting up netting, angling the tee and encouraging golfers to hit balls away from the house. But the number entering the garden is still high.

• Golf club forced to close amid COVID concerns

• World No.304 wins AIG Women's Open

“The club fears it could be liable for compensation if someone is injured.”

Park assumed control of Rangers FC in March this year following the resignation of previous chairman Dave King. 

He ranked 49th on the Sunday Times Scottish Rich List in 2017, with a reported net worth of £154m.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Rangers FC

Related Articles - football

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
play button
HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour launches all-new senior tour
Social Media reacts to hilarious Tour Championship graphic
Gary Player wants old friend as 2020 Masters honorary starter
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
WATCH: Jon Rahm sinks monster putt to win BMW Championship

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow