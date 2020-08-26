Rangers chairman's complaints prompt golf course redesign

A Scottish golf club has agreed to redesign part of its course following complaints from Rangers FC chairman Douglas Park.

According to a report in The Sun, Park, the founder of Scotland's biggest independent auto group, is fed up of stray golf balls being hit into his garden from golfers playing the unnamed course that lies adjacent to the property.

It is claimed that 22 balls landed in the tycoon's garden in just one week in June following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Windows in the house have also been smashed by errants shots, whilst contractors working on it have been involved in several near-misses.

Consequently, the bosses at the Lanarkshire club have decided to take urgent action to avoid being hit with a potentially damaging compensation bill.

It is understood that the seventh hole will be completely redesigned, with the ninth also set to be tweaked in order to maintain the current par of the course.

A source told the paper: “Balls have been landing close to the house stopping Mr Park and family from being able to enjoy their garden.

“The club has previously introduced measures, including putting up netting, angling the tee and encouraging golfers to hit balls away from the house. But the number entering the garden is still high.

“The club fears it could be liable for compensation if someone is injured.”

Park assumed control of Rangers FC in March this year following the resignation of previous chairman Dave King.

He ranked 49th on the Sunday Times Scottish Rich List in 2017, with a reported net worth of £154m.