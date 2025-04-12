Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

If events of the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that there is no such thing as a golf headline that is too weird.

Even so, the one at the top of this page definitely takes some beating.

Rapper Lil Wayne, one of the most influential hip-hop stars of his generation, has taken to social media to unleash on television executives for not showing enough of Bryson DeChambeau during the second round coverage of The Masters.

What a time to be alive!

Posting on X to his 34 million followers, the man behind hits such as “Lollipop” and “A Milli” wrote: “The Masters blew it w this lack of coverage on Bryson!!! They gotta stop hatin on the LIV shit. This man is killin it out there and I can’t watch.”

He quickly backed that up by saying: “If ya having the same issue I was having then all ya gotta do is get the Masters App and follow whatever player u like! THX TO MY BRO NICK WRIGHT!”

Lil Wayne wasn’t the only person perturbed by the decision not to include two-time major champ DeChambeau on ‘Featured Group’ coverage on day two.

“The Masters is such a fantastic tournament, but not having Bryson DeChambeau in a featured group today was a big mistake,” wrote one social media user.

Another added: “Whoever made the decision to omit Bryson Dechambeau from featured group coverage at the Masters is an idiot.

“He is given limited coverage on Thursday and Friday of every single major, but he plays so well in them that he gives no choice for them to cover him when Saturday and Sunday come around.”

A third weighed in to say: “Bryson DeChambeau not being in a featured group is bananas. Major fail.”

The DeChambeau grumbles come hot on the heels of ESPN announcing that its coverage of the first round was down significantly on 2024.

An average of 2.3 million people watched to the opening day’s action from Augusta National and, whilst that made it the most-viewed sports program for the day across all broadcast and cable networks, it was 900,000 down on the equivalent round last year, where an average of 3.2 million people tuned in.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content