Ras Al Khaimah Championship: Preview, betting tips, how to watch

The DP World Tour has had its fair share of drama in 2023 already.

With Victor Perez dramatically holing his bunker shot on the penultimate hole to claim his first Rolex Series event, followed by the Reed/Rory final round showdown last week, it's been entertaining to say the least.

Hopefully this week at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship will be no different. It's not a Rolex Series event this week, and it's a tight turnaround for those who finished up on Monday at the Emirates Golf Club, but there's still some big names taking part.

Defending champion Nicolai Højgaard is in the field, after he won the inaugural event last year.

The course, Al Hamra Golf Club, has been used for Challenge Tour events in the past.

Let's take a look at all the details ahead of the week.



Ras Al Khaimah Championship details

Course: Al Hamra Golf Club

Course stats: 7,400 yards, par 72

Defending champion: Nicolai Højgaard

Purse: $2,000,000

Ras Al Khaimah Championship betting tips

Here's who the bookies fancy this week...

Ryan Fox 16/1

Rasmus Højgaard 18/1

Victor Perez 20/1

Adrian Meronk 20/1

Nicolai Højgaard 22/1

Adri Arnaus 28/1

Callum Shinkwin 33/1

Adrian Otaegui 35/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 35/1

Richard Mansell 40/1

The bunkered Bet

Connor Syme 66/1

The Scot has been going along nicely recently. He played here last year and finished in the top-30, and in his last seven DP World Tour events he's made the cut in all seven. He's good odds this week in a field where his quality should show.

✅ Nicolai Højgaard

✅ Ramsus Højgaard

✅ @thomasbjorngolf

✅ @ryanfoxgolfer



All four will return to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club from February 2-5, 2023. — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 15, 2022

Ras Al Khaimah Championship how to watch

UK viewers can tune in via Sky Sports this week.

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf 8.30am

Friday: Sky Sports Golf 8.30am

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf 8.30am

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf 8.30am

