RBC Canadian Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It’s going to be a pretty interesting week in the world of golf, and plenty eyes will fall upon the RBC Canadian Open, one of the best loved events on the PGA Tour.

Despite a few PGA Tour regulars playing in London this weekend, it’s an exceptionally strong field for an event that used to be known as the fifth major. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee it up, as well as defending champion Rory McIlroy. They’ll be joined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Sam Burns.

This is the first time the event has been held since 2019, and it’s the first time the venue, St George’s, has hosted it since 2010. Back then, Carl Petterson shot a third round 60 to fly into contention and eventually lift the trophy.

Alongside the tournament itself, there’s also the small matter of the Open Qualifying series. There are two spots up for grabs this week, that will go to the top two players not already exempt, if they finish in the top eight and ties.

Let’s take a closer look at all the details ahead of play getting underway...

RBC Canadian Open Details

Course: St George’s Golf and Country Club, Ontario, Canada

Course stats: Par 70, 7,014 yards

Date: June 9 – 12 2022

Purse: $8.7 million

Winner’s share: $1,368,000

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy

RBC Canadian Open betting tips

Clearly, it’s a strong field this week, here’s who the bookies fancy...

Scottie Scheffler 8/1

Justin Thomas 9/1

Rory McIlroy 9/1

Cameron Smith 14/1

Matt Fitzpatrick 18/1

Shane Lowry 18/1



Sam Burns 18/1

Corey Conners 22/1

Tyrrell Hatton 28/1

Tony Finau 30/1

The bunkered Bet:

Tyrrell Hatton: The fiery Englishman might not be everyone’s favourite player, but he’s on a pretty impressive run of made cuts. His last outing was a tie for 13th at the US Open, so expect him to be back in contention this week.



RBC Canadian Open: How can I watch it on TV?

It’s a Thursday to Sunday event this week, and you can keep up to date on the action with Sky Sports Golf. Red Button coverage starts at 11.45am Thursday and Friday, with weekend Red Button coverage from 12.45pm.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube