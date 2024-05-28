Sign up for our daily newsletter
The RBC Canadian Open heads to Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Ontario, for a seventh time.
History was made in the tour’s third longest continually running event last year, when Nick Taylor hoisted the trophy in his native land.
Tommy Fleetwood was on the hunt for his first PGA Tour title, but the fans left ecstatic when Taylor triumphed in a dramatic play-off.
For his effort, the Canadian took home $1.62 million of the $9 million total prize purse. But this year’s winner can expect to win slightly more.
That’s because the overall purse has been handed a $400,000 boost, with Sunday’s winner set to bank $1.692 million.
Here’s the full breakdown…
RBC Canadian Open prize money payout
WINNER: $1,692,000
2: $1,024,600
3: $648,600
4: $460,600
5: $385,400
6: $340,750
7: $317,250
8: $293,750
9: $274,950
10: $256,150
11: $237,350
12: $218,550
13: $199,750
14: $180,950
15: $171,550
16: $162,150
17: $152,750
18: $143,350
19: $133,950
20: $124,550
21: $115,150
22: $105,750
23: $98,230
24: $90,710
25: $83,190
26: $75,670
27: $72,850
28: $70,030
29: $67,210
30: $64,390
31: $61,570
32: $58,750
33: $55,930
34: $53,580
35: $51,230
36: $48,880
37: $46,530
38: $44,650
39: $42,770
40: $40,890
41: $39,010
42: $37,130
43: $35,250
44: $33,370
45: $31,490
46: $29,610
47: $27,730
48: $26,226
49: $24,910
50: $24,158
51: $23,594
52: $23,030
53: $22,654
54: $22,278
55: $22,090
56: $21,902
57: $21,714
58: $21,526
59: $21,338
60: $21,150
61: $20,962
62: $20,774
63: $20,586
64: $20,398
65: $20,210
ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN
