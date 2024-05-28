Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The RBC Canadian Open heads to Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Ontario, for a seventh time.

History was made in the tour’s third longest continually running event last year, when Nick Taylor hoisted the trophy in his native land.

Tommy Fleetwood was on the hunt for his first PGA Tour title, but the fans left ecstatic when Taylor triumphed in a dramatic play-off.

For his effort, the Canadian took home $1.62 million of the $9 million total prize purse. But this year’s winner can expect to win slightly more.

That’s because the overall purse has been handed a $400,000 boost, with Sunday’s winner set to bank $1.692 million.

Here’s the full breakdown…

RBC Canadian Open prize money payout

WINNER: $1,692,000

2: $1,024,600

3: $648,600

4: $460,600

5: $385,400

6: $340,750

7: $317,250

8: $293,750

9: $274,950

10: $256,150

11: $237,350

12: $218,550

13: $199,750

14: $180,950

15: $171,550

16: $162,150

17: $152,750

18: $143,350

19: $133,950

20: $124,550

21: $115,150

22: $105,750

23: $98,230

24: $90,710

25: $83,190

26: $75,670

27: $72,850

28: $70,030

29: $67,210

30: $64,390

31: $61,570

32: $58,750

33: $55,930

34: $53,580

35: $51,230

36: $48,880

37: $46,530

38: $44,650

39: $42,770

40: $40,890

41: $39,010

42: $37,130

43: $35,250

44: $33,370

45: $31,490

46: $29,610

47: $27,730

48: $26,226

49: $24,910

50: $24,158

51: $23,594

52: $23,030

53: $22,654

54: $22,278

55: $22,090

56: $21,902

57: $21,714

58: $21,526

59: $21,338

60: $21,150

61: $20,962

62: $20,774

63: $20,586

64: $20,398

65: $20,210