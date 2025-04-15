Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

There’s no post-Masters break for many of the top players this year, who are set for the RBC Heritage – where there is huge prize money.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and world No.2 Xander Schauffele headline the field at Harbour Town, while several huge names stack up in behind.

Granted, the winner won’t receive $4.2 million like Rory McIlroy did at Augusta, but the total prize purse this week is only $1 million thinner.

It’s a Signature Event on the PGA Tour, so the standard $20 million fund will be split between the players who make the cut, with the top prize sitting at $3.6 million.

Meanwhile, a solo second or third place finish will bank someone over $2.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

Scheffler defends his title and tartan plaid jacket. Here’s the full prize money breakdown…

• Odds slashed on Rory McIlroy to win more majors in 2025

• Rory McIlroy’s coach backs him in huge major prediction

RBC Heritage 2025: Prize money payout in full

WINNER: $3,600,000

2: $2,160,000

3: $1,360,000

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $360,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,000

22: $223,000

23: $207,500

24: $190,000

25: $175,000

26: $159,000

27: $152,500

28: $146,000

29: $140,000

30: $134,000

31: $128,500

32: $122,500

• “He can retire now” – Shane Lowry reacts to Rory McIlroy’s Masters win

• Padraig Harrington blasts “bizarre” Bryson DeChambeau decision

33: $116,500

34: $111,000

35: $106,500

36: $101,500

37: $96,500

38: $92,500

39: $88,500

40: $84,000

41: $80,000

42: $76,000

43: $72,000

44: $68,000

45: $64,000

46: $60,000

47: $56,000

48: $53,000

49: $50,000

50: $49,000

51: $48,000

52: $47,000

53: $46,000

54: $46,000

55: $45,500

56: $45,000

57: $44,500

58: $44,000

59: $43,500

60: $43,000

61: $42,500

62: $42,000

63: $41,500

64: $41,000