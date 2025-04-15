Sign up for our daily newsletter
There’s no post-Masters break for many of the top players this year, who are set for the RBC Heritage – where there is huge prize money.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and world No.2 Xander Schauffele headline the field at Harbour Town, while several huge names stack up in behind.
Granted, the winner won’t receive $4.2 million like Rory McIlroy did at Augusta, but the total prize purse this week is only $1 million thinner.
It’s a Signature Event on the PGA Tour, so the standard $20 million fund will be split between the players who make the cut, with the top prize sitting at $3.6 million.
Meanwhile, a solo second or third place finish will bank someone over $2.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively.
Scheffler defends his title and tartan plaid jacket. Here’s the full prize money breakdown…
RBC Heritage 2025: Prize money payout in full
WINNER: $3,600,000
2: $2,160,000
3: $1,360,000
4: $960,000
5: $800,000
6: $720,000
7: $670,000
8: $620,000
9: $580,000
10: $540,000
11: $500,000
12: $460,000
13: $420,000
14: $380,000
15: $360,000
16: $340,000
17: $320,000
18: $300,000
19: $280,000
20: $260,000
21: $240,000
22: $223,000
23: $207,500
24: $190,000
25: $175,000
26: $159,000
27: $152,500
28: $146,000
29: $140,000
30: $134,000
31: $128,500
32: $122,500
33: $116,500
34: $111,000
35: $106,500
36: $101,500
37: $96,500
38: $92,500
39: $88,500
40: $84,000
41: $80,000
42: $76,000
43: $72,000
44: $68,000
45: $64,000
46: $60,000
47: $56,000
48: $53,000
49: $50,000
50: $49,000
51: $48,000
52: $47,000
53: $46,000
54: $46,000
55: $45,500
56: $45,000
57: $44,500
58: $44,000
59: $43,500
60: $43,000
61: $42,500
62: $42,000
63: $41,500
64: $41,000
