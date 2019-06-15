search
HomeGolf NewsRe-live every time the US Open broke Phil Mickelson's heart

The Stretch

Re-live every time the US Open broke Phil Mickelson's heart

By bunkered.co.uk12 June, 2019
Nobody has had more US Open near-misses than Phil Mickelson.

The left-hander has won five major championships: the Masters three times and the Open and US PGA once apiece.

However, the US Open continues to elude him. He has finished runner-up in the championship a record six times, leaving him one, tantalising leg short of becoming just the sixth player to complete the career grand slam.

On the eve of his 28th appearance in his national open, let’s look back at the times Mickelson wound up as the bridesmaid…

