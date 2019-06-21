Reality bites for US Open golfer

Wales’ Rhys Enoch was teased by a fellow golfer just days after spending a week walking amongst stars at the US Open.



Enoch, who has three professional wins to his name, was a surprise inclusion at the 2019 US Open, earning his spot in final qualifying at Walton Heath just weeks before the tournament.

Heading into the major, he was ranked 358th in the world, had made only one previous major championship appearance and is plying his trade on the Challenge Tour.



• Brooks Koepka says US Open loss "doesn't sting"

The unrated Welshman had a tournament to remember, making the cut with a staggering 66 thanks to five birdies and an eagle on the Friday; only Gary Woodland, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods have ever shot lower in a US Open at Pebble Beach.

Enoch, who usually carries his own bag on the Challenge Tour, finished in 71st place on the Sunday, earning a sizeable pay cheque of $22,977.

•‘Media is a male eco-system,’ says LET boss

Only a week after a US Open experience that saw Enoch feature alongside Patrick Reed and Martin Kaymer, the Welshman was pictured sleeping on a sofa bed by fellow Challenge Tour golfer, Ryan Evans.

Evans poked fun at his friend suggesting that it was “back down to reality” after a dream week on the west coast of America for Enoch.

• US star commits to Scottish Open

The Welshman is teeing up on the south coast of Spain, at the Costa del Sol Match Play this week, looking to build upon his stellar US Open performance.