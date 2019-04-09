search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRecord-breaking start to 2019 for bunkered.co.uk

Golf News

Record-breaking start to 2019 for bunkered.co.uk

By bunkered.co.uk02 April, 2019
bunkered.co.uk Bunkered Golf In Scotland Bryce Ritchie Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Bunkered Covers 2018

So, this isn't your typical bunkered.co.uk story...

Rather than about the latest equipment or the most up-to-the-minute goings-on in the world of golf, this (and we hope you'll indulge us just this once) is about us.

We are delighted to report we've made a record-breaking start to 2019 - and it's all thanks to you, our readers.

Traffic through this site in the first quarter of this year was up 124% year-on-year.

This follows an exceptional 2018, in which total site traffic was up more than 21% on the previous year – the fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth.

Factors helping to drive the increase include #MembershipMarch, a month-long campaign by us designed to promote the benefits of joining a golf club.

Fantasy Golf Main

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE
FOR BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF ‘19

Our team's informed and comprehensive coverage of new product from leading equipment manufacturers such as Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway, PING, Mizuno and Cobra has also helped drive traffic both to the site as well as the our fast-growing YouTube channel.

We've also broken a number of high-profile exclusives in the first quarter of this year, including the sale of former Scottish Open host venue Dundonald Links.

“We are very proud of our expanding digital footprint in what is now an extremely congested market,” said Bryce Ritchie, editor at bunkered. “The digital landscape continues to evolve at a rapid rate and that remains a challenge in itself, so we’re delighted to report such strong growth.

“We will continue to invest in our digital product as we seek to increase our presence in all markets, including our expanding YouTube channel.”

In the meantime, thanks for your support. Keep it coming and keep it bunkered.

Related Articles - bunkered.co.uk

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Bryce Ritchie

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Golf News

Phil weighs in on Tiger's Masters prospects
Meditation, juggling, and no more dairy - How Rory McIlroy is chasing greatness
Brooks Koepka reveals Phil totally ruined his first time at the Masters
Masters 2019: Round 1 & 2 tee times revealed
Bookies face MASSIVE pay-out if Tiger Woods wins Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow