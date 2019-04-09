Record-breaking start to 2019 for bunkered.co.uk

So, this isn't your typical bunkered.co.uk story...



Rather than about the latest equipment or the most up-to-the-minute goings-on in the world of golf, this (and we hope you'll indulge us just this once) is about us.

We are delighted to report we've made a record-breaking start to 2019 - and it's all thanks to you, our readers.



Traffic through this site in the first quarter of this year was up 124% year-on-year.

This follows an exceptional 2018, in which total site traffic was up more than 21% on the previous year – the fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth.

Factors helping to drive the increase include #MembershipMarch, a month-long campaign by us designed to promote the benefits of joining a golf club.

Our team's informed and comprehensive coverage of new product from leading equipment manufacturers such as Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway, PING, Mizuno and Cobra has also helped drive traffic both to the site as well as the our fast-growing YouTube channel.

We've also broken a number of high-profile exclusives in the first quarter of this year, including the sale of former Scottish Open host venue Dundonald Links.

“We are very proud of our expanding digital footprint in what is now an extremely congested market,” said Bryce Ritchie, editor at bunkered. “The digital landscape continues to evolve at a rapid rate and that remains a challenge in itself, so we’re delighted to report such strong growth.

“We will continue to invest in our digital product as we seek to increase our presence in all markets, including our expanding YouTube channel.”



In the meantime, thanks for your support. Keep it coming and keep it bunkered.

