Record number of votes cast for Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Golf News

Record number of votes cast for Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

By bunkered.co.uk29 August, 2019
Scotland's Best Experience Scotland's Best Golf Experience Scottish Golf Tourism Awards Scottish Golf Tourism Week Kingsbarns Golf Links Fairmont St Andrews Golf In Scotland
The organisers of the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards have announced that a record number of votes have been cast this year, with a month to go until polling closes.

Now in their eighth year, the awards are recognised as the ultimate refection of the very best of the ‘Home of Golf’, with organisers revealing that they’ve seen a 25% increase in votes already this year ahead of the September 30 deadline.

From clubs, to courses, to accommodation providers, the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards exist to celebrate the very best of our game. What’s more, one lucky club will be named ‘Scotland Best Golf Experience’ for 2019 – the top award on the night and won most recently by Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The glittering ceremony will, once again, bring the curtain down on the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Week and, like last year, will take place at the Fairmont St Andrews resort in Fife on October 31.

This year has seen the introduction of some exciting new award categories, which are designed to better represent Scotland’s brilliant and diverse golf product.

WATCH - BEHIND THE SCENES AT SGTW

This includes a new award for the country’s best nine-hole course.

Tom Lovering, the Events Director at PSP Media Group which runs Scottish Golf Tourism Week and stages the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, said: “We are thrilled by the huge increase in votes cast for this year’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, which we believe further underlines the high prestige in which they are held.

“The new categories really appear to have captured the imagination of the Scottish golfing public. If you haven’t voted yet, we’d encourage you to log-on to the website and cast your votes whilst you still can. They could make all the difference between your favourite winning and losing on the night.”

To vote for your favourites, log-on to scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk

