Record prize money announced for US PGA

For the first time in the championship’s history, the winner of this week’s US PGA will walk away with a cheque for more than $2million.

The PGA of America has increased the prize fund for its flagship event, raising it from the $11million that was dished out at TPC Harding Park last year to $12million.

A cool $2.16million will go to the eventual winner, with the runner-up also set to take home a seven-figure sum.

The increased prize fund makes the US PGA the second most lucrative major in golf, behind the US Open, and the sport’s third richest event. The PLAYERS Championship remains the single biggest money-maker for the game’s top players, with a purse of $15million.

Here’s a full breakdown of the prize money at stake this week…



1. $2,160,000

2. $1,296,000

3. $816,000

4. $576,000

5. $480,000

6. $413,000

7. $380,000

8. $350,000

9. $320,000

10. $297,000

11. $275,000

12. $253,000

13. $233,000

14. $223,000

15. $213,000

16. $203,000

17. $193,000

18. $183,000

19. $173,000

20. $163,000

21. $153,000

22. $143,000

23. $133,000

24. $123,000

25. $113,000

26. $103,000

27. $93,000

28. $83,500

29. $78,200

30. $73,000

31. $69,000

32. $65,000

33. $61,000

34. $57,000

35. $53,000

36. $51,000

37. $49,000

38. $47,000

39. $45,000

40. $43,000

41. $41,000

42. $39,000

43. $37,000

44. $35,000

45. $33,000

46. $31,000

47. $29,500

48. $28,000

49. $27,000

50. $26,000

51. $25,000

52. $24,400

53. $23,900

54. $23,400

55. $23,000

56. $22,600

57. $22,300

58. $22,000

59. $21,800

60. $21,600

61. $21,400

62. $21,200

63. $21,000

64. $20,800

65. $20,600

66. $20,400

67. $20,200

68. $20,000

69. $19,800

70. $19,600

Players who miss the cut but complete 36 holes will each receive $3,200.