Record prize money announced for US PGA

For the first time in the championship’s history, the winner of this week’s US PGA will walk away with a cheque for more than $2million.
The PGA of America has increased the prize fund for its flagship event, raising it from the $11million that was dished out at TPC Harding Park last year to $12million.
A cool $2.16million will go to the eventual winner, with the runner-up also set to take home a seven-figure sum.
The increased prize fund makes the US PGA the second most lucrative major in golf, behind the US Open, and the sport’s third richest event. The PLAYERS Championship remains the single biggest money-maker for the game’s top players, with a purse of $15million.
Here’s a full breakdown of the prize money at stake this week…
1. $2,160,000
2. $1,296,000
3. $816,000
4. $576,000
5. $480,000
6. $413,000
7. $380,000
8. $350,000
9. $320,000
10. $297,000
11. $275,000
12. $253,000
13. $233,000
14. $223,000
15. $213,000
16. $203,000
17. $193,000
18. $183,000
19. $173,000
20. $163,000
21. $153,000
22. $143,000
23. $133,000
24. $123,000
25. $113,000
26. $103,000
27. $93,000
28. $83,500
29. $78,200
30. $73,000
31. $69,000
32. $65,000
33. $61,000
34. $57,000
35. $53,000
36. $51,000
37. $49,000
38. $47,000
39. $45,000
40. $43,000
41. $41,000
42. $39,000
43. $37,000
44. $35,000
45. $33,000
46. $31,000
47. $29,500
48. $28,000
49. $27,000
50. $26,000
51. $25,000
52. $24,400
53. $23,900
54. $23,400
55. $23,000
56. $22,600
57. $22,300
58. $22,000
59. $21,800
60. $21,600
61. $21,400
62. $21,200
63. $21,000
64. $20,800
65. $20,600
66. $20,400
67. $20,200
68. $20,000
69. $19,800
70. $19,600
Players who miss the cut but complete 36 holes will each receive $3,200.