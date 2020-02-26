Reed BLOCKS fellow pro on Twitter

Following his victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Patrick Reed has taken to social media in a blocking spree.



The eight-time PGA Tour winner has even blocked fellow professional Eddie Pepperell on social media platform Twitter in a move that has sparked debate.

• Koepka 'not in golf to make friends'

Pepperrell, who has become renowned for characteristic approach on social media, was quick to make light of the situation.



• R&A confirm 2023 Open Championship venue

“(From what I’m aware of) Two people have blocked me on Twitter. Patrick Reed, and Jameela Jamil. Interesting couple they would make,” he tweeted.



The 29-year-old’s followers were quick to show solidarity, with many responding with evidence that they had also been blocked.

• Golf hotel in Scotland set to open with EYE-WATERING prices

You and I have a lot in common Eddie! pic.twitter.com/ZVb2zc1Qgc — DrewColdest (@DrewDaddy22) February 25, 2020

Join the club Eddie 😂 pic.twitter.com/UabGwRsmIM — Brian Morris (@bmjnr7) February 25, 2020

The move from Reed comes after a strong week of criticism in which Brooks Koepka and Peter Kostis weighed in on the debate surrounding Reed.

• Reputable English club suffers SHOCKING vandalism

“I mean, I said what I have to say about what happened in the Bahamas,” said the former Masters champ last week.