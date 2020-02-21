Reed deflects latest ‘cheating’ comments

Patrick Reed has batted away further recent criticism of his alleged cheating in the Bahamas, as he answered questions at the WGC- Mexico Championship on Thursday.



Three days after Brooks Koepka publicly slammed Reed in an interview with SiriusXM, the 29-year-old revealed that he was “of course” aware of the four-time major champion’s comments.

“I mean, I said what I have to say about what happened in the Bahamas,” said Reed.

“At the end of the day, all I'm trying to do is go out and play good golf and trying to win a golf championship and hopefully run Rory down.”

According to a report on golf digest, when a follow-up question was put to Reed — if he was at all bothered that the topic keeps coming up — an official from the PGA Tour ended the interview, saying that Reed was there only to talk about golf.

It has been a week of criticism for the former Masters winner, with Brooks Koepka and former CBS golf analyst Peter Kostis weighing in on the debate.

“I don’t know what he was doing, building sand castles in the sand. But you know where your club is,” said Kopeka. “If you look at the video, obviously he grazes the sand twice and then he still chops down on it.”



Kostis, speaking to No Laying Up podcast, revealed that he had seen Reed cheating first-hand. “I’ve seen Patrick Reed improve his lie, up close and personal, four times now,” he revealed.



Away from the controversy Reed answered questions on the battle he faced with the conditions throughout his first round at the Club de Golf Chapultepec.

“I think the biggest thing is into the wind, downwind, kind of sea level at home, it's very easy to kind of judge,” he said.



“But all of a sudden you come here and it seems like downwind the ball will just not stop. It just never stops, and then into the wind it seems like the ball doesn't go anywhere. Because the air is thinner up here, it seems like at the end of the day the wind magnifies what the ball wants to do.”

Reed shot an opening round two-under par 69 and finds himself four shots behind leader Rory McIlroy.