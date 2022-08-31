search
Golf News

Golf News

Reed lawyer in legal bid against Woods, McIlroy and Monahan

By Jamie Hall25 August, 2022
Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods Jay Monahan Patrick Reed LIV Golf
Rory Mc Ilroy Tiger Woods Pga

Patrick Reed’s lawyer has launched a bid to force Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to testify under oath about last week’s PGA Tour player meeting.

Larry Klayman, who is already suing Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel on behalf of Reed, has lodged proceedings against the pair over the summit held at the BMW Championship.

He alleges the talks which took place are “anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players”.

• Cristiano Ronaldo wants to demolish golf clubhouse

• DP World Tour "missed" Dustin Johnson chance

Klayman is also bidding to force PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to appear.

If he is successful, Woods would testify on September 21, McIlroy the following day and Monahan on September 27.

"This is not a personal 'thing' against Woods, McIlroy and Monahan,” Klayman said in a press release.

“It's about getting information about what occurred at the players' meeting and generally with regard to allegations in our complaint that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and their commissioners Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, are allegedly colluding in restraint of trade and the antitrust laws to harm the LIV Golf Tour and its players.

"Just today, the PGA Tour announced changes in its tournaments by again upping winning purses with guaranteed attendance payments for top players, attempting to emulate LIV Golf, while continuing to allegedly harm LIV and its players by, among other alleged anticompetitive acts, working to deny them world ranking points to compete in major tournaments such as the Masters, US Open, British Open and PGA championships. One can perhaps now call the new PGA Tour 'LIV Light.'

• Rory McIlroy takes swipe at Phil Mickelson

• Woods and McIlroy launch new company

"We look forward to Woods, McIlroy and Monahan telling the truth, with sworn testimony, under oath.

"Their testimony is not just relevant but also crucial."

Last week Klayman launched a $750million defamation suit against Chamblee and Golf Channel alleging a nine-year campaign against Reed.

