HomeGolf NewsReed SNAPS at Wayne Riley after post round interview

Golf News

Reed SNAPS at Wayne Riley after post round interview

By Ryan Crombie24 February, 2020
Patrick Reed WGC-Mexico Championship PGA Tour Golf News golf latest Wayne Riley
Patrick Reed Wgc

Patrick Reed was visibly unhappy with some of the questioning he received from Sky Sports' Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley during his post round interview on Sunday evening.

During the interview, Riley asked if Reed felt he had silenced a few critics in the wake of his victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

• gWest owner breaks silence on Scotland's "ghost course"

“Honestly, I don't know. Really at the end of the day, to me it doesn't really matter,” responded Reed during the interview.

• WATCH – Remarkable hole-in-one for Jon Rahm in Mexico

“For me, it's go out there and continue doing what I'm supposed to do, and that's try to play the best golf I can, try to be the best person I can, and try to set an example for the younger kids that are out here watching as well as my kids that are watching back at home.

“If I feel like I'm doing that, that's all I can ask for. I feel like I've been doing a good job of that, and hopefully everything starts smoothing out and going the right direction.”

• McIlroy hopes Premier Golf League comments will sway fellow pros

As soon as the interview concluded, the former Masters champ took the opportunity to dig up Riley up about his line of questioning.

• Bryson DeChambeau branded "eccentric baby" for latest tantrum

Cameras picked Reed up approaching Riley and saying “way to ask that one”, referencing the question about silencing his critics.

WATCH the incident here.

The comments from Reed came just minutes after he had secured his eighth victory on the PGA Tour, fending off Bryson DeChambeau, who finished a single shot back in second.

