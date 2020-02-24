Reed SNAPS at Wayne Riley after post round interview

Patrick Reed was visibly unhappy with some of the questioning he received from Sky Sports' Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley during his post round interview on Sunday evening.



During the interview, Riley asked if Reed felt he had silenced a few critics in the wake of his victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship.



“Honestly, I don't know. Really at the end of the day, to me it doesn't really matter,” responded Reed during the interview.



“For me, it's go out there and continue doing what I'm supposed to do, and that's try to play the best golf I can, try to be the best person I can, and try to set an example for the younger kids that are out here watching as well as my kids that are watching back at home.

“If I feel like I'm doing that, that's all I can ask for. I feel like I've been doing a good job of that, and hopefully everything starts smoothing out and going the right direction.”



As soon as the interview concluded, the former Masters champ took the opportunity to dig up Riley up about his line of questioning.



Cameras picked Reed up approaching Riley and saying “way to ask that one”, referencing the question about silencing his critics.



WATCH the incident here.



Reed to Radar: ‘way to ask THAT one’



What was he expecting 😂 pic.twitter.com/eofddCVkRn — Josh Hadden (@JoshHadden) February 24, 2020

The comments from Reed came just minutes after he had secured his eighth victory on the PGA Tour, fending off Bryson DeChambeau, who finished a single shot back in second.