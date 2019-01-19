Registration opens for Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2019

Registration has opened for Scottish businesses that would like to attend Scottish Golf Tourism Week 2019.



The popular event will return to the Fairmont St Andrews resort this year from October 28 to November 1 and is a unique opportunity for Scottish golf businesses to meet face-to-face with some of the world’s leading golf tour operators.

Last year, over 3,500 meetings took place, helping to support the country’s drive to hit the £300m target for golf tourism by 2020.

The event, supported by VisitScotland and Scottish Enterprise, concludes with the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.



• IN PICS - The 2018 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners

In addition to having the opportunity to meet overseas tour operators, companies that take part in #SGTW2019 will have the chance to showcase the very best of their businesses during familiarisation trips at the beginning of the week, which allow visiting tour operators to sample the very best of Scotland’s internationally recognised golf and hospitality sectors.



• Fife links crowned 'Scotland's Best Golf Experience'



Opening the registration process for 2019, show organiser Tom Lovering said: “Since its launch in 2016, Scottish Golf Tourism Week has grown in scale and popularity and is now firmly established as part of Scotland’s long-term strategy to increase the value of golf tourism to the economy.

“Being part of it is a unique and unmissable opportunity for Scottish golf businesses but, with places strictly limited, I would strongly encourage them to register their interest as soon as possible.”

Register now!

For more information, log-on to www.scottishgolftourismweek.co.uk or call 0141 353 2222.