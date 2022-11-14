search
Golf News

Rejected: Plans to revive closed golf club thrown out

By Jamie Hall11 November, 2022
Councillors have thrown out plans which would have seen a golf club revived three years after it closed.

Eastwood Golf Club shut down in 2019 due to dwindling membership despite efforts to save it.

However, plans were lodged earlier this year by Broom Estates which would have seen the course revitalised as a 12-hole layout combined with a woodland retreat.

But the proposals also included six housing, which councillors on East Renfrewshire Council’s planning committee objected to.

They raised concerns about the lack of capacity in local schools and the loss of green belt land, as well as claiming the retreat’s pavilion was too big.

The plans were voted down by three votes to two.

“There was almost no discussions on the benefits of bringing Eastwood golf course back into use as a public amenity, the jobs created, the addition of a children’s woodland experience and the benefits to welfare of their caregivers, nor the bio diversity protected and expanded,” said Colin Whitelaw, managing director of Broom Estates.

Officials previously spoke of their ambition to have the course reopened in time for next season, with the aim of the whole facility being open to a “wide range of the local population”.

Whitelaw said Broom Estates would “reflect” on the councillors’ decision but made no comment on whether the firm will lodge an appeal.

