search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRenowned European Tour event CANCELLED

Golf News

Renowned European Tour event CANCELLED

By Ryan Crombie26 July, 2021
European Tour Keith Pelley Gary Player Nedbank Golf Challenge COVID-19
European Tour Flag

The European Tour has announced that that 2021 Nedbank Golf Challenge has been cancelled as a result of current COVID-19 restrictions. 

The event, which was also cancelled last year due to the global pandemic, was scheduled to take place at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City from November 11-14, 2021.

Organisers have taken the decision to call off the tournament, which would have been the 40th edition of the event, suggesting that it wouldn’t be feasible under the current restrictions.

• Pro launches scathing attack on PGA Tour

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

“The current covid environment in South Africa is extremely challenging and we feel that to host a tournament of the magnitude and prestige of the Nedbank Golf Challenge would not be feasible or prudent,” explained Mike Brown, chief executive of the Nedbank group.

“As Africa’s Major, this is a tournament that means so much to so many people and it is renowned for world class golf and corporate hospitality. It would simply not be possible to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in an appropriate manner at this time.

“We remain committed to celebrating this milestone, and as such will focus our efforts on working towards the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge.”

• Caddie dies at Senior Open Championship

• Fowler provides Tiger Woods rehab update

Tommy Fleetwood was the last winner of the tournament when he edged out Marcus Kinhult in a playoff in 2019.

Other former winners of the tournament include Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia and Ernie Els.

• Matt Wallace branded a "disgrace" by pro

“I understand and appreciate the immense consideration that went into this decision,” said tournament host Gary Player. 

“As tough as it is for all of us who love the Nedbank Golf Challenge and who desperately want to see it played, I support the decision taken as one that is in the best interests of a tournament that is very dear to all of us.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Keith Pelley

Related Articles - Gary Player

Related Articles - Nedbank Golf Challenge

Related Articles - COVID-19

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow