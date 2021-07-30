Renowned European Tour event CANCELLED

The European Tour has announced that that 2021 Nedbank Golf Challenge has been cancelled as a result of current COVID-19 restrictions.



The event, which was also cancelled last year due to the global pandemic, was scheduled to take place at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City from November 11-14, 2021.

Organisers have taken the decision to call off the tournament, which would have been the 40th edition of the event, suggesting that it wouldn’t be feasible under the current restrictions.

• Pro launches scathing attack on PGA Tour

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

“The current covid environment in South Africa is extremely challenging and we feel that to host a tournament of the magnitude and prestige of the Nedbank Golf Challenge would not be feasible or prudent,” explained Mike Brown, chief executive of the Nedbank group.

“As Africa’s Major, this is a tournament that means so much to so many people and it is renowned for world class golf and corporate hospitality. It would simply not be possible to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in an appropriate manner at this time.

“We remain committed to celebrating this milestone, and as such will focus our efforts on working towards the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge.”

• Caddie dies at Senior Open Championship



• Fowler provides Tiger Woods rehab update

Tommy Fleetwood was the last winner of the tournament when he edged out Marcus Kinhult in a playoff in 2019.

Other former winners of the tournament include Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia and Ernie Els.

• Matt Wallace branded a "disgrace" by pro

“I understand and appreciate the immense consideration that went into this decision,” said tournament host Gary Player.

“As tough as it is for all of us who love the Nedbank Golf Challenge and who desperately want to see it played, I support the decision taken as one that is in the best interests of a tournament that is very dear to all of us.”