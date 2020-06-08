Renowned Scots club sees members surge post lockdown

Moray Golf Club has revealed that a successful membership drive has seen an uptake of over 100 new members.



With golf permitted in Scotland once more, the north east club has seized the initiative to get back on the front foot by devising a plan that will appeal to nomadic golfers in the area.



“We quickly established there were a large number of golfers out there who were not members of a golf club and with only member’s golf being available for the time being it was key to get these players on board with us at MGC so they could be guaranteed a game,” club secretary Stevie Grant told bunkered.co.uk.

“We are a club that has always worked on a pro rata basis for new members and by making the prices more attractive coming out of lockdown we hoped this provide the encouragement many needed to join.

"The luxury of having two courses in the top 50 in Scotland means that securing a tee time is easier here than other courses. If you join now, full membership would be available at £300.”

“All of our other membership categories are also working this pro rata basis. We’ve extended our youth categories deliberately for this so we can try and pick up a few more youngsters. Our youth categories now run right the way through from Youth 18 to Youth 29. That gave us the flexibility to offer those categories a little cheaper to the youths.”

With many predicting that golf will fall upon hard times post COVID-19, the Lossiemouth-based club is already blowing that theory out of the water with the enormous uptake in new members, which has delighted Grant.

“The amount of new people wanting to come to this golf club has been crazy. I physically can’t keep up with the demand at the minute because there is so many people so keen to play golf. It’s a great problem to have.

“Everyone is delighted to back playing golf and you can see the faces out there; it really has given a lot of people a breath of fresh air. Even when it’s been heavy rain, which we have had up here, we are getting very little no-shows. Everyone just wants to get out there after such a long time away.”

If you are interested in joining Moray Golf Club do not hesitate to get in touch with club secretary Stevie Grant via email - secretary@moraygolf.co.uk or via telephone on 01343 812018.